Sunday School teacher killed in Ormond Beach crash, family says

The Brief A Sunday School teacher has died in a crash in the area of South Orchard Street and Cherrywood Drive. Anyone with information on the crash is urged to call the Ormond Beach Police Department at 386-229-7173.



A Sunday School teacher has died after a crash in Ormond Beach on Sunday, according to members of Harbor Baptist Church.

Officials with the Ormond Beach Police Department said 34-year-old Rebekah Patrick died in the crash in the area of South Orchard Street and Cherrywood Drive.

A passenger in Patrick's vehicle and the driver of the other vehicle involved were both transported to an area hospital for treatment.

The crash remains under investigation.

Anyone with information on the crash is urged to call the Ormond Beach Police Department at 386-229-7173.