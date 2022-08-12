Student arrested at Lyman High School after being found with weapon on campus, principal says

A student was arrested at a Florida high school on Friday after being found with an unloaded weapon, according to a letter sent home to parents.

"Today, we arrested a student who had an unloaded weapon while on our campus," Lyman High School Principal Michael Hunter in the letter. "There was never a specific threat made to our campus. Both the student and parents will be questioned further, and, in addition to criminal charges, the appropriate level of disciplinary action will occur."

Hunter said creating a "safe, positive, and focused learning environment" is a top priority of Seminole County Public Schools. Lyman High School is located in Longwood.

"During situations like this, I like to take a moment to remind you all to speak with your children and let them know that if they ever see or hear about a fellow student with a weapon at school to report it immediately to their teachers or administrators," he wrote. Students can also report situations to Crimeline at 1-800-423-8477 (TIPS).

The school did not release details about the type of weapon or the circumstances of how or where on campus it was found.

FOX 35 has reached out to Longwood police for additional information.