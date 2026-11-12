Student arrested after false shooting threat at Ocala middle school, police say

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The Brief A student was arrested after a false shooting threat was made against Fort King Middle School, according to Ocala police. The school was temporarily placed on lockdown Wednesday as a precaution while authorities investigated the threat. Police said the student faces a felony charge for making a false report of a school shooting threat.



A student was arrested after a false shooting threat was made against an Ocala middle school on Wednesday, according to police.

Alleged threat put school temporarily on lockdown

What we know:

The threat was made against Fort King Middle School, which was temporarily placed on lockdown as a precaution while authorities investigated the threat.

Police later determined there was no actual threat to the school and the lockdown was lifted. A nearby elementary school was also affected, according to police.

Student faces felony charge

The student faces a felony charge for making a false report of a school shooting threat, according to police.

What they're saying:

"We take all school threats seriously," police said. "Making a false report to law enforcement is a crime and can have serious consequences."

What we don't know:

Police have not released any additional details about the investigation.