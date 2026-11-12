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Student arrested after false shooting threat at Ocala middle school, police say

By
FOX 35 Orlando
Ocala
Published November 12, 2026 1:14 PM EST
Published November 12, 2026 1:14 PM EST
article

The Brief

    • A student was arrested after a false shooting threat was made against Fort King Middle School, according to Ocala police. 
    • The school was temporarily placed on lockdown Wednesday as a precaution while authorities investigated the threat. 
    • Police said the student faces a felony charge for making a false report of a school shooting threat. 

OCALA, Fla. - A student was arrested after a false shooting threat was made against an Ocala middle school on Wednesday, according to police.

Alleged threat put school temporarily on lockdown

What we know:

The threat was made against Fort King Middle School, which was temporarily placed on lockdown as a precaution while authorities investigated the threat.

Police later determined there was no actual threat to the school and the lockdown was lifted. A nearby elementary school was also affected, according to police. 

Student faces felony charge

The student faces a felony charge for making a false report of a school shooting threat, according to police.

What they're saying:

"We take all school threats seriously," police said. "Making a false report to law enforcement is a crime and can have serious consequences."

What we don't know:

Police have not released any additional details about the investigation. 

The Source: This story was written based on information released by the Ocala Police Department. 

OcalaMarion County