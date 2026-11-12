Student arrested after false shooting threat at Ocala middle school, police say
OCALA, Fla. - A student was arrested after a false shooting threat was made against an Ocala middle school on Wednesday, according to police.
Alleged threat put school temporarily on lockdown
What we know:
The threat was made against Fort King Middle School, which was temporarily placed on lockdown as a precaution while authorities investigated the threat.
Police later determined there was no actual threat to the school and the lockdown was lifted. A nearby elementary school was also affected, according to police.
Student faces felony charge
The student faces a felony charge for making a false report of a school shooting threat, according to police.
What they're saying:
"We take all school threats seriously," police said. "Making a false report to law enforcement is a crime and can have serious consequences."
What we don't know:
Police have not released any additional details about the investigation.
The Source: This story was written based on information released by the Ocala Police Department.