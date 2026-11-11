Toys 'R' Us opens new store in Oviedo Mall

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The Brief Toys "R" Us, the toy retail chain, has opened a new location at the Oviedo Mall. The new 5,200-square-foot store is located in the mall's west wing. Officals say the new Toys "R" Us is a year-round store offering a variety of popular toy brands, including Lego, Paw Patrol and Barbie.



Toys "R" Us has opened a new location at the Oviedo Mall as the toy retailer expands nationwide.

Toys "R" Us gets new Central Florida location

What to expect:

The new 5,200-square-foot store, located in the mall's west wing near Auntie Anne's, will operate as a year-round store, according to mall officials.

The Oviedo mall location will carry a variety of toy brands, including Lego, Barbie, Paw Patrol and Hot Wheels.

"For so many of us, Toys "R" Us wasn't just somewhere you went shopping," said Oviedo Mall marketing and events director Josh Gunderson in a statement. "There's something incredibly special about getting to bring that feeling back, not just for those of us who grew up with Geoffrey, but for an entirely new generation of kids who get to make those memories of their own."

Toys "R" Us makes nationwide push

The mall location is part of a nationwide expansion by Toys "R" Us as it revives its brand.

The retailer previously announced plans to open 120 new standalone stores in the U.S.

Toys "R" Us filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection in 2017 and closed hundreds of stores the following year.