Stolen ambulance crashes into Orange County home

A home in Pine Hills is in need of extensive repairs after a stolen ambulance crashed into it.

According to Orange County Fire Rescue, the ambulance was stolen from Health Central Hospital in Ocoee as firefighters were treating a patient inside. After the ambulance crashed into the house, it reversed out of the driveway and sped off.

Troopers said it later crashed into another car nearby, leaving that driver with minor injuries.

Florida Highway Patrol troopers arrested Jermaine Reece-Frith. He is charged with Grand Theft, leaving the scene of a crash with damage, reckless driving, and petit theft.

OCFR made the following statement:

"The emergency vehicle was parked at the receiving entrance of the hospital as firefighters were inside attending to a patient. Orange County Fire Rescue, on average, transports over 200 patients daily to the hospital without incident. This isolated event resulted in the apprehension of a male subject by law enforcement. Orange County Fire Rescue is grateful there were no injuries and for the recovery of the vehicle."

The homeowner said this isn’t the first time a vehicle has crashed into their home. The home sits at the end of Daly Street at the bottom of a hill.

The homeowner has been going back and forth with Orange County for permits to allow him to build a concrete barrier in front of his home to protect his family from the oncoming traffic.