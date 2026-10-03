Infant hospitalized following St. Cloud house fire, officials say

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The Brief Officials believe the fire was set by children playing with a lighter. The fire happened in the area of Seneca Trail just after 9 a.m.



An infant was sent to the hospital following a house fire in St. Cloud on Saturday morning, according to the St. Cloud Fire Department.

Officials were called out to the home along Seneca Trail after 9 a.m. to find fire located in the main living area of the home, officials said.

Crews were able to later knock down the flames.

Further investigation revealed the fire was likely caused by children playing with a lighter. Two children suffered non-life threatening injuries, according to officials.

An infant was also taken to an area hospital for treatment.

Officials with Florida Department of Children and Families as well as St. Cloud Fire Department officials are investigating the incident.