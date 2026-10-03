Motorcyclist killed in Orange County hit-and-run crash, troopers say

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The Brief The crash happened around 2:08 a.m. on Shader Road west of Aquablue Way. Reports suggest that the motorcyclist was thrown from the bike and later pronounced dead at Orlando Regional Medical Center. Troopers say the Tahoe fled the scene but was later located unoccupied in a nearby business parking lot after a witness provided investigators with its tag information.



A 30-year-old Kissimmee man was killed in an early-morning crash involving a motorcycle and an SUV on October 3, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

The crash happened around 2:08 a.m. on Shader Road west of Aquablue Way.

What we know:

According to officials, the man was riding a 2019 Suzuki motorcycle behind a 2015 Chevrolet Tahoe when the motorcycle struck the rear of the SUV.

Reports suggest that the motorcyclist was thrown from the bike and later pronounced dead at Orlando Regional Medical Center.

Troopers say the Tahoe fled the scene but was later located unoccupied in a nearby business parking lot after a witness provided investigators with its tag information.

What we don't know:

Investigators have not released the identity of the 30-year-old motorcyclist. It is also unclear why the Tahoe driver fled the scene or whether anyone has been arrested or cited in connection with the crash.

The investigation remains ongoing.