Statewide Missing Child Alert issued for 14-year-old girl from Sebring

A statewide Missing Child Alert has been issued for a 14-year-old girl from Sebring.

Authorities are searching for Mileyia Boose, who was last seen around 7:15 a.m. Monday in the 100 block of Robin Avenue.

Investigators said the teen was carrying a black "Champion" duffle bag.

Mileyia is 5 feet, 6 inches tall, and weighs 150 pounds. She has brown hair and brown eyes.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts is asked to call the Highlands County Sheriff's Office at 863-402-7200 or dial 911.