State representatives observe Ocoee Healthcare Center after COVID-19 outbreak

On Friday, health officials said state representatives are observing the Ocoee Healthcare Center, looking to find out if proper protocols are being followed and what caused nearly 100 staff members and residents to test positive for COVID-19.

At the Ocoee Healthcare Center, 66 residents tested positive for COVID-19.

Of those residents, 22 have been hospitalized.

In addition, 30 staff members have also tested positive for COVID-19.

State officials are now working to learn how it spread so quickly.

Dr. Raul Pino, with the Florida Health Department, says the first person to test positive was a staff member.

"The employees lives out in the community. And, in many cases, an employee can work in multiple facilities at the same time. Either the same company or different companies," Dr. Pino said. "So, that’s a concern."

The Ocoee Healthcare Center said in a statement:

"We are continuing to work closely with Local, State and Federal agencies to deal with this ever-changing situation. At this point, all residents and active staff members have been tested for the virus. Ocoee Healthcare’s dedicated health care professionals have implemented protocols to isolate those residents and staff that have tested positive for the virus from the general population. The facility has dedicated various wings of the facility solely to treat the COVID positive residents, implemented extensive cleaning procedures, and contained the remaining residents in their rooms. The facility has been in contact with resident family members to apprise them of the situation. Ocoee Healthcare Center is proud of its dedicated staff and their efforts to halt the progress of this virus and would like to express our deepest sympathies to those families or residents lost and affected by the virus at Ocoee Healthcare Center. Ocoee Healthcare, in coordination with State and Federal Officials, will continue to fight for the health and safety of our residents and staff during these trying times."

Governor Ron DeSantis said Thursday that all staff at long-term care facilities in the state are now tested for COVID-19 on a bi-weekly basis.

"We believe periodic testing like that, routine testing, we can identify if a staff member has it and that might be enough to prevent it from spreading to the residents," Gov. DeSantis said.

While the Ocoee Healthcare Center says it's able to separate COVID-19 residents, Gov. DeSantis said some facilities in the state are not able to properly isolate residents.

So, the state developed COVID-19-only nursing homes.

There are 21 in the state right now.

Dr. Pino said another COVID-only facility was opened in Orange County days ago.

"This is a safe place for them to be discharged to without running the risk of expanding the spread to the most vulnerable in our society," Gov. DeSantis said.