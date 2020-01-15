State lawmakers push to convert pedestrian crosswalks from flashing yellow to red

Florida lawmakers are filing legislation to convert pedestrian crosswalks from flashing yellow lights to red.

State Representative Randy Fine filed a bill this week, saying red lights are more effective in urging drivers to stop.

The push comes after 12-year-old Sophia Nelson was hit and killed in a crosswalk in Satellite Beach last month.

"We’re doing what needs to be done. It’s an issue that the state has created so its’ an issue that I’m committed to solve. I appreciate local politicians writing letters and having meetings, but there are times when we need to change the law and that’s what I’m going to do," said State Rep. Randy Fine, R- Palm Bay.

The legislation also allows for a crosswalk to be removed altogether.

There have been three deaths at three crosswalk locations in Brevard County.