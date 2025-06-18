St. Cloud Council spars over Pride Month proclamation, adds security for upcoming event

The Brief St. Cloud’s Pride in the Cloud event will proceed Saturday with added security despite political tension. City leaders clashed over the council’s refusal to proclaim June as Pride Month. The city plans to revisit how proclamations are handled at its next meeting on June 26.



Tensions flared during a meeting of the St. Cloud City Council on Wednesday over the city’s handling of its annual Pride in the Cloud event and the broader issue of recognizing Pride Month.

What we know:

St. Cloud’s annual Pride in the Cloud event is moving forward as scheduled this Saturday, with additional staffing and security approved by the City Council. At a special meeting on Wednesday, the council voted to deploy 18 parks and recreation workers, six police officers, EMS personnel, and five private security staff.

Mayor Chris Robertson led the push, emphasizing public safety.

What we don't know:

It remains unclear why the council declined to issue a Pride Month proclamation this year, and whether that decision reflects a broader shift in city policy. The process for approving proclamations is now under review, with city officials expected to revisit the topic at the June 26 meeting. The long-term implications for future LGBTQ events and recognition efforts remain uncertain.

The backstory:

The Pride In The Cloud event, organized by the Pride Alliance and held at The Ranch in St. Cloud has become an annual fixture, drawing thousands.

This year, it became the center of political discord after the city opted not to formally recognize Pride Month. That decision has led to visible strain among council members, especially between Mayor Robertson and Deputy Mayor Sean Fletcher, the city’s first openly LGBTQ elected official.

Big picture view:

The debate reflects broader national conversations about how cities acknowledge LGBTQ Pride, particularly in conservative-leaning regions. St. Cloud’s handling of the issue may influence public trust, especially among LGBTQ residents and allies, and raise questions about how inclusive local governance will be moving forward. The decision to increase staffing suggests the city is still committed to supporting public events, even amid political disagreements.

What they're saying:

The annual Pride In The Cloud event, hosted by the Pride Alliance at The Ranch in St. Cloud, is expected to draw more than 4,000 attendees. Mayor Chris Robertson called for a vote to approve funding for additional staff, citing the need to ensure safety.

"I want to ensure that there’s safety and security out there," Robertson said during the meeting.

Underlying the logistics debate was visible political tension on the council, especially between Mayor Robertson and Deputy Mayor Sean Fletcher, the city’s first openly LGBTQ council member. Fletcher criticized the city’s refusal to formally recognize Pride Month, calling the process "sickening."

You opened up a can of worms on this," Fletcher said during the heated exchange.

What's next:

City officials said they will review the process for issuing proclamations and revisit the topic at their next council meeting, scheduled for June 26. Mayor Robertson also noted that he will continue to review event permit applications at future meetings.

