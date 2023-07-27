SpaceX targets Thursday night Starlink launch SpaceX is targeting Thursday night for a Falcon 9 launch of 22 Starlink satellites to low-Earth orbit. The launch is scheduled for 10:20 p.m. ET at Cape Canaveral Space Force Base in Florida with backup opportunities at 11:10 p.m. ET and 12:01 a.m. ET, July 28. Watch live in the video player above and read more below.

SpaceX is targeting Thursday night for a Falcon 9 launch of 22 Starlink satellites to low-Earth orbit.

The launch is scheduled for 10:20 p.m. ET at Cape Canaveral Space Force Base in Florida with backup opportunities at 11:10 p.m. ET and 12:01 a.m. ET, July 28.

This is the 15th flight for the first stage booster supporting this mission, which previously launched GPS III Space Vehicle 04, GPS III Space Vehicle 05, Inspiration4, Ax-1, Nilesat 301, OneWeb Launch 17, ARABSAT BADR-8, and seven Starlink missions. Following stage separation, the first stage will land on the A Shortfall of Gravitas droneship, which will be stationed in the Atlantic Ocean.

Falcon Heavy launch planned for Friday

Florida Space Coast residents will likely hear some sonic booms on Friday as SpaceX launches a school-bus-sized satellite on the Falcon Heavy rocket .

SpaceX is targeting approximately 11:04 p.m. ET on Friday to launch the Jupiter 3 (Echostar XXIV) communications satellite from Kennedy Space Center Launchpad 39A. The launch was slated for Wednesday evening but was scrubbed with about a minute left in the countdown. It had been rescheduled for Thursday evening, but the space company said it needed more time for "vehicle checkouts" and that weather was more favorable for a launch on Friday.

Before NASA's Space Launch System rocket launch to the Moon last year, Falcon Heavy was the world's most powerful rocket. The Falcon Heavy has 27 Merlin engines and three first-stage boosters compared to SpaceX's Falcon 9 rocket, with one first-stage booster and nine Merlin engines.

About eight minutes after launch, the two side rocket boosters will return to land at Cape Canaveral Landing Zones 1 and 2. As the rockets return to Earth, breaking the sound barrier, people across Central Florida will feel and hear the double sonic booms.