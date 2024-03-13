SpaceX targeting Wednesday night for Falcon 9 launch of Starlinks
SpaceX is launching some more Starlink satellites into orbit from Florida on Wednesday.
The launch is scheduled to take place from Launch Complex 39A at NASA's Kennedy Space Center at 9:25 p.m. in Florida.
Backup opportunities for the launch are available until 11:29 p.m.
If needed, additional opportunities are also available on Thursday, March 14, starting at 7:04 p.m.
This is the 19th flight for the first stage booster supporting this mission, which previously launched GPS III Space Vehicle 04, GPS III Space Vehicle 05, Inspiration4, Ax-1, Nilesat 301, OneWeb Launch 17, ARABSAT BADR-8, and 11 Starlink missions.