SpaceX set for late-night Starlink launch from Cape Canaveral

SpaceX is ready for another Starlink launch from the Space Coast.

The company plans to launch another batch of 29 Starlink satellites into low Earth orbit on Thursday night.

A Falcon 9 rocket carrying the satellites will lift off from Space Launch Complex 40 at Cape Canaveral Space Force Station.

The launch window is scheduled to open at 11:01 p.m. ET.

The launch will mark the fifth mission for the first stage booster, which will aim to land on the "Just Read the Instructions" droneship in the Atlantic Ocean.

Starlink constellation

This new batch of Starlink satellites will join thousands of other satellites that have already been sent up. The satellites provide broadband internet access to many parts of the world.