SpaceX scrubs Starlink launch, next attempt scheduled for Friday

SpaceX scrubbed Thursday's attempt to launch another round of Starlink satellites but they will try again on Friday.

The space company aims to send up 60 more satellites aboard a Falcon 9 rocket from Launch Complex 39A at the Kennedy Space Center.

The launch was scrubbed on Thursday due to "a recovery issue."

They will try again on Friday at 1:57 p.m.

The launch, which is SpaceX's 13th Starlink mission, is part of the company's effort to deliver broadband internet service from low-Earth orbit. Its first batch of 60 Starlink satellites was sent into orbit on May 23, 2019.

SpaceX will land Falcon 9’s first stage on the “Just Read the Instructions” droneship, which will be stationed in the Atlantic Ocean.

You can watch the launch live when it happens on FOX 35.