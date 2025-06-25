SpaceX rocket launch of Starlink satellites from Florida set for Wednesday afternoon



SpaceX plans to launch 27 Starlink satellites on Wednesday afternoon from the Cape Canaveral Space Force Station in Florida.

What we know:

A Falcon 9 rocket is scheduled to launch the satellites at 12:39 p.m. Backup windows arte available through the afternoon and the following day.

This will be the 20th time the first stage booster supporting the mission is used. It has launched missions like Ax-2, Euclid, Ax-3, CRS-30, SES ASTRA 1P, NG-21, and 13 other Starlink flights before.

Following stage separation, the first stage will land on the Just Read The Instructions droneship, which will be stationed in the Atlantic Ocean.

The backstory:

Starlink, SpaceX’s satellite internet constellation, has been expanding rapidly, with frequent launches adding to its growing network in low-Earth orbit. The company’s Direct to Cell capability aims to eliminate mobile dead zones by allowing standard cell phones to connect directly to satellites without requiring additional hardware.

