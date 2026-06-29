SpaceX launches SiriusXM radio satellite from Florida

The Brief SpaceX's Falcon 9 rocket launched a large SiriusXM satellite into orbit on Sunday night. The rocket lifted off from Cape Canaveral Space Force Station. The launch was for the SXM-11 mission to expand Sirius' satellite coverage in Alaska and deliver entertainment and information across the U.S. Canada and the Caribbean.



SpaceX launched a large SiriusXM satellite from Florida's Space Coast on Sunday night.

The space company's Falcon 9 rocket lifted off with the radio satellite around 10:25 p.m. from Space Launch Complex 40 at Cape Canaveral Space Force Station.

The launch was for the SXM-11 mission to carry SiriusXM's new high-powered satellite to orbit.

The Falcon 9's first-stage booster marked its 17th flight on Sunday. The booster also landed on the droneship A Shortfall of Gravitas in the Atlantic Ocean.

What is SXM-11?

SXM-11, a 15,000-pound, high-powered satellite, is the newest addition to the SiriusXM fleet.

The radio company said the satellite is its most powerful to date.

"Built by Intuitive Machines, SXM-11 will be the most powerful high-powered satellite ever deployed by SiriusXM, helping improve signal reception, expand coverage in Alaska, and enhance the delivery of audio entertainment and information services across the United States, Canada, and the Caribbean," the company said in a social media post.

The satellite replaces older satellites in SiriusXM's fleet.