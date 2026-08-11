SpaceX launches Starlink satellites from Florida's Space Coast

The Brief SpaceX launched a Falcon 9 rocket with 29 Starlink satellites from Florida's Space Coast on Tuesday. The launch, which was pushed back from Monday, lifted off around noon from Cape Canaveral Space Force Station. The Starlink satellites join thousands of others that make up the company's megaconstellation.



SpaceX launched another batch of its Starlink satellites from Florida's Space Coast on Tuesday.

A Falcon 9 rocket lifted off from Cape Canaveral Space Force Station around noon ET, carrying 29 of the broadband satellites into low Earth orbit.

The rocket's first stage returned to Earth shortly after launch and landed in the Atlantic Ocean on the droneship "A Shortfall of Gravitas."

The launch was initially scheduled for Monday, but the company delayed it by a day. No reason was given.

Starllink's growing network

SpaceX's Starlink network consists of thousands of active satellites, creating a megaconstellation.

The network provides broadband internet service to users around the world, including those in remote locations.