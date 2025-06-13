SpaceX launches Falcon 9 rocket with 23 Starlink satellites from Florida

The Brief SpaceX recently launched a Falcon 9 rocket with 23 Starlink satellites. The launch took place Friday morning from the Cape Canaveral Space Force Station in Florida.



SpaceX launched a Falcon 9 rocket with 23 Starlink satellites on Friday morning from the Cape Canaveral Space Force Station in Florida.

What was launched?

What we know:

SpaceX launched a Falcon 9 rocket with 23 Starlink satellites, including 13 with Direct-to-Cell capabilities.

What's next:

Following stage separation, the first stage landed on the "A Shortfall of Gravitas" droneship, which was stationed in the Atlantic Ocean.

The backstory:

This was the 21st flight for the first stage booster supporting this mission, which previously launched Crew-6, SES O3b mPOWER-B, USSF-124, Bluebird 1-5 and 16 Starlink missions.

When and where did the launch take place?

Timeline:

The launch took place at 11:29 a.m. on Friday from the Space Launch Complex 40 (SLC-40) at the Cape Canaveral Space Force Station in Florida.

