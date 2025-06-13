SpaceX launches Falcon 9 rocket with 23 Starlink satellites from Florida
CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla. - SpaceX launched a Falcon 9 rocket with 23 Starlink satellites on Friday morning from the Cape Canaveral Space Force Station in Florida.
What was launched?
What we know:
SpaceX launched a Falcon 9 rocket with 23 Starlink satellites, including 13 with Direct-to-Cell capabilities.
What's next:
Following stage separation, the first stage landed on the "A Shortfall of Gravitas" droneship, which was stationed in the Atlantic Ocean.
The backstory:
This was the 21st flight for the first stage booster supporting this mission, which previously launched Crew-6, SES O3b mPOWER-B, USSF-124, Bluebird 1-5 and 16 Starlink missions.
When and where did the launch take place?
Timeline:
The launch took place at 11:29 a.m. on Friday from the Space Launch Complex 40 (SLC-40) at the Cape Canaveral Space Force Station in Florida.
STAY CONNECTED WITH FOX 35 ORLANDO:
- Download the FOX Local app for breaking news alerts, the latest news headlines
- Download the FOX 35 Storm Team Weather app for weather alerts & radar
- Sign up for FOX 35's daily newsletter for the latest morning headlines
- FOX Local: Stream FOX 35 newscasts, FOX 35 News+, Central Florida Eats on your smart TV
The Source: This story was written based on information shared by SpaceX on its website.