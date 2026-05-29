SpaceX to launch 29 Starlink satellites on Falcon 9 from Florida's Cape Canaveral

The Brief SpaceX is expected to launch 29 satellites from Florida's Space Coast for another Starlink mission. A Falcon 9 rocket is scheduled to lift off from Cape Canaveral Space Force Station on Friday morning. Starlink's network provides broadband internet to remote locations around the world.



SpaceX is targeting another rocket launch from Florida's Space Coast.

A Falcon 9 rocket is scheduled to lift off at 7:52 a.m. from Space Launch Complex 40 at Cape Canaveral Space Force Station for another Starlink mission.

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The rocket will send 29 satellites into low Earth orbit to join thousands of other satellites in the Starlink network.

Friday's launch marks the 16th flight for the first stage booster on this mission. It was used for eight other Starlink missions as well as Crew-9 and EchoStar XXV.

After the first stage booster separates, it will target a landing on the droneship "A Shortfall of Gravitas," which is positioned in the Atlantic Ocean.

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Starlink satellite constellation

Starlink is an advanced satellite constellation operated by SpaceX.

The network uses a low Earth orbit to deliver high-speed broadband internet to users around the world, especially remote locations.

Starlink has thousands of satellites in orbit.