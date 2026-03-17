SpaceX sending more Starlink satellites into space

The Brief SpaceX launched 29 more Starlink satellites from Cape Canaveral on Tuesday. The company is also aiming to land the Falcon 9's booster on the droneship A Shortfall of Gravitas in the Atlantic Ocean. Starlink's constellation includes thousands of satellites in low Earth orbit.



SpaceX launched 29 Starlink satellites into low Earth orbit from the Space Coast.

A Falcon 9 rocket is set to lift off at 9:29 a.m. Tuesday from Space Launch Complex 40 at Cape Canaveral Space Force Station.

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This marks the 11th mission for the rocket's first stage booster, which the company will try to land on the droneship A Shortfall of Gravitas, which will be stationed in the Atlantic Ocean.

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What is Starlink?

Starlink, a satellite internet constellation operated by SpaceX, provides broadband service to users in more than 150 countries. The network is designed to deliver high-speed, low-latency internet to remote and underserved areas.

The network is made up of thousands of satellites.