SpaceX Dragon to deliver cargo to International Space Station

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The Brief A SpaceX Dragon spacecraft is scheduled to arrive at the International Space Station on Thursday. The capsule is carrying more than 6,300 pounds of supplies and experiments. After docking, the Dragon will remain at the ISS for about a month before splashing down in the Pacific Ocean.



SpaceX's Dragon capsule is set to deliver cargo and supplies to the International Space Station on Thursday.

The Dragon is expected to dock with the space station after a two-day journey for the CRS-35 resupply mission.

The capsule is carrying over 6,300 pounds of food, research, hardware and more that will be used by the crew on the ISS.

After docking, the Dragon will remain at the space station for a month before returning to Earth with a splashdown off the coast of California.

How to watch docking live

The Dragon spacecraft is expected to arrive at the ISS around 11 a.m. EDT.

NASA will begin its coverage of the docking at 9:15 a.m. EDT with a livestream on its website and YouTube channel.

Dragon launches from Florida for resupply mission

The Dragon spacecraft launched on a SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket from Cape Canaveral Space Force Station just after 6:30 a.m. Tuesday.

It marked SpaceX's 35th resupply mission for NASA.

The pre-dawn launch created what's known as a "space jellyfish" effect in the sky.

The rare sighting can happen when sunlight hits exhaust from the rocket, creating a glowing cloud.

Viewer photos shared with FOX 35 of the "space jellyfish" following NASA's SpaceX CRS-35 mission to the Space Station on Oct. 13, 2026.

Crew-13 now onboard the ISS

The resupply mission comes after the arrival of Crew-13 to the ISS.

The four-person crew—NASA's Jessica Watkins and Luke Delaney, Canadian Space Agency's Joshua Kutryk and Russian space agency cosmonaut Sergey Teteryatnikov — arrived at the space station on Oct. 1.

They live and work in space for the next six months.