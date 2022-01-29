SpaceX aims to launch Italian satellite on Saturday

article

SpaceX will try again to launch an Italian satellite from Space Launch Complex 40 at Cape Canaveral Space Force Station. SpaceX scrubbed Friday's launch due to poor weather conditions.

A Falcon 9 rocket will carry Italy's COSMO-SkyMed Second Generation (CSG-2) satellite into orbit. CSG-2 is designed to provide critical data and emergency risk prevention.

The instantaneous launch window opens at 6:11 p.m.

The third launch attempt pushes back SpaceX's next Starlink mission to Sunday.

