Florida animal rescue devastated, still submerged from historic flash flooding: 'Nightmare'

The Brief The Painted Horse Rescue animal sanctuary is facing severe flooding in Brevard County after historic stormwaters rose two feet. Jill Helsel moved drowning goats to a household shower and hoisted tortoises into a pickup truck to save them. Floodwaters destroyed all feed and hay supplies across the property while washed-out roads and flooded canals delay recovery.



Rising floodwaters swept across a Brevard County animal sanctuary on Valkaria Road, forcing the owners to rescue drowning goats and giant tortoises as feet of water inundated pastures and destroyed all food supplies.

Clean-up is underway with parts of the property still underwater.

Valkaria Road flood damage

What we know:

Historic flooding submerged The Painted Horse Rescue on Valkaria Road, leaving several inches of water inside the home's first floor and rising two feet across the pastures. Sanctuary president Jill Helsel pulled a freezing, drowning goat straight from the water into her home shower while her husband led the rest of the herd to the workshop.

The family also scrambled to hoist three giant tortoises into the bed of a truck just before the enclosure was too deep.

Image 1 of 6 ▼ Rising floodwaters swept across a Brevard County animal sanctuary on Valkaria Road.

Helsel said her horses stood wet in high water for three consecutive days before water receded enough to check the land.

Ruined feed and supplies

What they're saying:

This marks the first time in a decade that the property has flooded, ruining every ounce of stored hay and grain stored inside submerged trailers and barns.

"We all around here have never been through something like this ever. It’s awful. It’s very awful," said Helsel.

While every animal survived the storm, the still-flooded driveway and neighboring canals continue to stall recovery efforts. Helsel is urgently seeking community donations of hay and animal feed to replace everything ruined by the high water.

She called the situation, "just a nightmare, crazy nightmare."

Uninsured losses across Brevard County

What we don't know:

Neighbors and property owners in the area do not live in documented flood zones and lack flood insurance coverage. Officials have not confirmed whether local families will receive financial assistance or emergency relief for flooded vehicles, drowned structures and extensive home damage. The timeline for surrounding canals to drain completely and allow clear travel along Valkaria Road is also unclear.



How you can help: The rescue is currently accepting donations for animal feed to help them recover. You can learn more about helping by clicking here.