Some say allowing college athletes to get paid is a bad idea

On Tuesday, the NCAA voted unanimously to let college athletes get paid.

It's a historic decision that not everyone is in favor of.

A month after Governor Newsom signed a groundbreaking law allowing California college athletes to make money off their image and brand, NCAA officials approved a measure that calls for fewer restrictions on those athletes earning endorsement money.

The Board of Governors directed each NCAA division to immediately begin figuring out how to update its rules in a way that maintains a distinction between college and professional sports.

In a statement, NCAA Board of Governors Chair Michael Drake said Tuesday, "We must embrace change to provide the best possible experience for college athletes. Additional flexibility in this area can and must continue to support college sports as a part of higher education."

Former American football player and coach Lou Holtz thinks the board is opening pandora's box.

"You can't possibly regulate it and where does the money go?" He said. "When you go to university, why does a college have a sports team? Because it's a great educational experience. Teamwork, being unselfish... it carries over for life. That's why you have sports, not to make money," he said.

The board wants each division to implement new rules by January 2021.

