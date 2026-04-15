'So disgusted': Port Orange residents concerned about canal quality, clean up

The Brief Residents in Port Orange say a once-thriving canal behind their homes has deteriorated, raising concerns about water quality, wildlife loss, and property risks. Neighbors point to what they believe has been a lack of maintenance since 2022 as a major factor. County officials say they will inspect the area after residents voiced complaints.A canal that once drew Port Orange residents for its peaceful views and wildlife is now at the center of growing concern, as its’ conditions decline.



Some residents in Port Orange are concerned about the quality of a drainage canal near their homes – and claim that the water quality has declined significantly over the years.

These residents live near the Halifax Drainage Canal, not far from Wood Street.

What we know:

The residents talked with FOX 35's Chris Lindsay on Wednesday, describing murky water, a sharp drop in wildlife and fish, and collections of trash and debris in the water.

Some said they no longer feel safe swimming or boating in the canal, which at one point, they said, was a factor that drew them to the area.

Others expressed concerns about erosion and flooding.

What they're saying:

"Because of the lack of maintenance on this canal, we don't want to be here," said Christina Markoff.

"I'm ready to move, because I'm so disgusted."

"They definitely need to clean that up back there, and I think if it was cleaned up we wouldn't have had any issues," Kirsten Campbell said.

What we don't know:

There are numerous canals and ditches in Port Orange, according to its website. Some of those are maintained by the City of Port Orange, Volusia County, the Florida Department of Transportation, or a community's HOA.

According to the City of Port Orange Canal and Pond Maintenance Responsibility Map, the Halifax Drainage Canal is maintained by the Volusia County's Public Works Department.

A spokesperson for Volusia County confirmed to FOX 35's Chris Lindsay on Wednesday that someone from the Public Works Department is planning to visit the area to assess the situation.