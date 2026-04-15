'So disgusted': Port Orange residents concerned about canal quality, clean up
PORT ORANGE, Fla. - Some residents in Port Orange are concerned about the quality of a drainage canal near their homes – and claim that the water quality has declined significantly over the years.
These residents live near the Halifax Drainage Canal, not far from Wood Street.
What we know:
The residents talked with FOX 35's Chris Lindsay on Wednesday, describing murky water, a sharp drop in wildlife and fish, and collections of trash and debris in the water.
Some said they no longer feel safe swimming or boating in the canal, which at one point, they said, was a factor that drew them to the area.
Others expressed concerns about erosion and flooding.
What they're saying:
"Because of the lack of maintenance on this canal, we don't want to be here," said Christina Markoff.
"I'm ready to move, because I'm so disgusted."
"They definitely need to clean that up back there, and I think if it was cleaned up we wouldn't have had any issues," Kirsten Campbell said.
What we don't know:
There are numerous canals and ditches in Port Orange, according to its website. Some of those are maintained by the City of Port Orange, Volusia County, the Florida Department of Transportation, or a community's HOA.
According to the City of Port Orange Canal and Pond Maintenance Responsibility Map, the Halifax Drainage Canal is maintained by the Volusia County's Public Works Department.
A spokesperson for Volusia County confirmed to FOX 35's Chris Lindsay on Wednesday that someone from the Public Works Department is planning to visit the area to assess the situation.
The Source: FOX 35's Chris Lindsay talked with residents who are frustrated and concerned about alleged quality issues with the Halifax Drainage Canal. He also reached out to Volusia County for additional information.