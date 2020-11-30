Small businesses cash in on Cyber Monday as shoppers stay home

Cyber Monday shopping is expected to be record-breaking this year, and small businesses are looking to cash in. Some small businesses offered Cyber Monday deals for the first time ever.

Mod Market Riley Reigh, a retail store in Oviedo, offered Cyber Monday deals for the first time ever as the small business expects people to shop online this year.

"In the past, we’ve always thought Cyber Monday was for the bigger retailers and didn’t apply to small businesses," said co-owner Jackie Parker. "We know we have customers who are not yet comfortable coming into the store, and enticing them, maybe they do want to shop small and should get a discount like everyone else."



The owners of Tuni, a Winter Park clothing boutique, launched their new website back in March.

"This year, we have a website where you can buy so that makes a big difference for us and I know a lot of people are online buying from bigger stores, but we still want that reminder shop small, shop local," said co-owner Paige Blackwelder.

At Sophie & Trey, the owner is using social media to push its Cyber Monday deals as they offer plenty of deals online for people who don't want to come in to shop.

"People feel comfortable and want to shop small online as well," said owner Kristin Koldenhoven. "Cyber Monday is very crucial. As a small business with a brick and morter, we have to make ourselves accessible to shop online."