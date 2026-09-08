Shooting involving sheriff's deputy closes stretch of Highway 40 in Dunnellon, officials say

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The Brief A deputy-involved shooting has closed West Highway 40 in Dunnellon. The FDLE and the Levy County Sheriff's Office are investigating. Drivers should avoid the area.



A stretch of U.S. Highway 40 in Dunnellon is closed following a deputy-involved shooting involving the Levy County Sheriff's Office.

The closure affects the 23,200 block of West Highway 40. The Levy County Sheriff's Office and the Florida Department of Law Enforcement are investigating the incident.

Authorities have not released details about what led to the shooting or whether anyone was injured.

Drivers are urged to avoid the area and use alternate routes until the roadway reopens.