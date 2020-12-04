Sheriff Grady Judd to reveal details of major organized retail crime across 13 states

A major organized retail crime involved suspects working across 13 states, including Florida.

Sheriff Grady Judd and Florida Attorney General Ashley Moody are set to reveal the details of the investigation during a Friday morning press conference.

According to a news release, the thefts were documented in 18 judicial circuits and 39 different counties across Florida.

The crime ring primarily targeted a large U.S. retailer, which will be revealed during the joint news conference, which begins at 10:30 a.m.

