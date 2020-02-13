Sexual assault lawsuit filed against Jeffrey Epstein’s estate by new accuser

A lawsuit has been filed against the estate of Jeffrey Epstein on behalf of a new accuser who claims that the late disgraced financier and socialite sexually assaulted her.

Lisa Bloom, attorney at The Bloom Firm who represented four other women who alleged Epstein sexually assaulted them, announced the new lawsuit in a press release on Feb. 13, stating that Jane Doe 5 worked for a close confidante of the convicted sex offender.

The accuser alleges that Epstein “frequently hypersexualized her work environment, controlled her clothing, hairstyle and diet, and ultimately sexually assaulted her on multiple occasions,” and claims that Epstein had said to her “I will burn you. I will hunt you down,” should the victim have broken her silence.

According to the press release, the victim also alleged that she suffered severe psychological injuries as a result of Epstein’s threats and abuse, and even feared for her life and those of her loved ones.

Epstein was found dead in his jail cell on August 2019 while awaiting trial on sex-trafficking charges. The death was ruled a suicide, although circumstances regarding his passing have generated controversy.



