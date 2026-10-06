16 hurt in Orlando crash involving Lynx bus, officials say

article

Sixteen people were hurt Monday in a crash involving a bus in Orlando, according to the Orlando Fire Department.

What we know:

The crash happened near the intersection of Ferguson Drive and West Colonial Drive.

Lynx bus crashes on Colonial Drive

Fire department officials said a Lynx bus was involved in the crash.

Of the 16 people injured, 15 were taken to nearby hospitals with non-life-threatening injuries, according to officials.

What we don't know:

No other details about the crash have been released. It's unclear what caused the bus to crash.