16 hurt in Orlando crash involving Lynx bus, officials say
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ORLANDO, Fla. - Sixteen people were hurt Monday in a crash involving a bus in Orlando, according to the Orlando Fire Department.
What we know:
The crash happened near the intersection of Ferguson Drive and West Colonial Drive.
Lynx bus crashes on Colonial Drive
Fire department officials said a Lynx bus was involved in the crash.
Of the 16 people injured, 15 were taken to nearby hospitals with non-life-threatening injuries, according to officials.
What we don't know:
No other details about the crash have been released. It's unclear what caused the bus to crash.
The Source: This story was written based on information released by the Orlando Fire Department.