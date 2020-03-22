Sen. Rand Paul tests positive for coronavirus

article

Sen. Rand Paul, R-Ky., has tested positive for coronavirus and will remain in quarantine, according to his official Twitter account.

The senator is currently in quarantine and is continuing to work, while staffers in Paul’s Washington, D.C., office have been working remotely for the past ten days.

“Senator Rand Paul has tested positive for COVID-19. He is feeling fine and is in quarantine,” the account tweeted Sunday afternoon. “He is asymptomatic and was tested out of an abundance of caution due to his extensive travel and events. He was not aware of any direct contact with any infected person.”

"He expects to be back in the Senate after his quarantine period ends and will continue to work for the people of Kentucky at this difficult time," a second tweet said. "Ten days ago, our D.C. office began operating remotely, hence virtually no staff has had contact with Senator Rand Paul."

Paul is the first member of the Senate known to have been infected with coronavirus, but Reps. Mario Diaz-Ballart, R-Fla., and Ben McAdams, D-Utah, have also tested positive, as have two congressional staffers.

Sen. Ted Cruz, R-Texas, Rep. Paul Gosar, R-Ariz., and several other members of Congress have also announced they would self-quarantine after they had possible exposure to the virus.