Seminole County deep-cleaning schools while students out of classrooms

The Seminole County School District is deep-cleaning all of its schools over the next two weeks because of the concern of the coronavirus.

Cleaning crews were at Highlands Elementary wiping and cleaning every inch of the school.

The Seminole County School District plans to clean all of its schools over the next two weeks while students are out of the classroom.

"Because of the situation that we are dealing with, it’s unprecedented," said Seminole County Communications Officer Michael Lawrence. "We’re just doing a thorough cleaning of all of our schools."

The school district says it is cleaning more than they normally would.

Crews are wiping down all surfaces, high-touch areas and using special cleaning chemicals.

"It’s just more thorough of cleaning for this type of situation to contain any kind of outbreak," Lawrence said.

The district is planning on having every school in the district deep-cleaned by March 30, when students are expected to return.