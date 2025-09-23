Seminole County approves first property tax hike in 16 years

The Brief Seminole County homeowners will face higher property tax bills starting Oct. 1, with the increase set at 50 cents per $1,000 of taxable value. Officials say the hike was needed to address a $35 million budget shortfall and maintain essential services. Residents remain divided, with some worried the move will dampen the county’s appeal as an affordable place to live.



Seminole County homeowners will see higher property tax bills this fall after county commissioners approved the first tax hike in 16 years.

What we know:

Seminole County commissioners approved the first property tax increase in 16 years, which takes effect Oct. 1 to coincide with the start of the new budget year.

The rate will rise by 50 cents per $1,000 of taxable value. A home assessed at $300,000 will see an additional $144 added annually to its tax bill. County leaders say the measure will help close a $35 million budget shortfall and preserve core services such as public safety, libraries and parks.

What we don't know:

Officials have not said how long this tax increase will remain in place or whether additional hikes could follow if financial pressures persist. The long-term impact on home values and new buyers in Seminole County remains uncertain, particularly as residents question whether the county’s reputation for affordability can hold.

The backstory:

The increase comes after commissioners recently voted to raise the county’s gas and utility taxes. Leaders argue those moves softened the property tax adjustment, which otherwise might have been even higher. Historically, Seminole County has touted low property taxes, ranking second only to Lake County for the lowest rates in Central Florida.

What they're saying:

The property tax increase comes on the heels of votes to increase the gas tax and the utility tax last month. County leaders said that was in an effort to lower the burden on property owners.

"Yes the value of my house has gone up, but it doesn’t cost me any less to own it and operate it," one man said at Tuesday's public hearing.

"The increase will allow us to continue funding the services that make Seminole County the best place to live," another man said in support of the increase.

"I was attracted to buying here because of its affordability, and I think increasing the millage rate is going to decrease the attractiveness of buying in this county," one man said.

"It’s very frustrating," resident Tom Haller said. "But what can we do? Our bills are going up everywhere else."

County Commission Chairman Jay Zembower said county staff had been looking at ways to trim the budget in anticipation of a millage rate increase for the past 18 months.

"You can only cut so far," Zembower said. "You can’t cut your way out of it and still give our citizens the quality of life they expect and quite honestly deserve."

Despite the hike, Seminole County leaders note the area still has the second-lowest property tax rate in Central Florida, behind only Lake County.

What's next:

The new rates take effect Oct. 1 for the 2025-2026 fiscal year.