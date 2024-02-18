Expand / Collapse search

Semi-truck driver dead after crashing into wall in Orange County: FHP

By Kiah Armstrong
Orange County
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. - The driver of a semi-truck died Sunday after colliding with a wall on Central Florida Parkway, Florida Highway Patrol said. 

Around 12:03 p.m., the driver was traveling westbound on Central Florida Parkway approaching Rocket Boulevard. 

The driver reportedly ran the stop sign at the intersection and ran off the roadway in a westerly direction. 

The front of the semi-truck collided with a wall. The driver was pronounced deceased on the scene. 

The crash remains under investigation. 