Semi-truck driver dead after crashing into wall in Orange County: FHP

The driver of a semi-truck died Sunday after colliding with a wall on Central Florida Parkway, Florida Highway Patrol said.

Around 12:03 p.m., the driver was traveling westbound on Central Florida Parkway approaching Rocket Boulevard.

The driver reportedly ran the stop sign at the intersection and ran off the roadway in a westerly direction.

The front of the semi-truck collided with a wall. The driver was pronounced deceased on the scene.

The crash remains under investigation.