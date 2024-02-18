Semi-truck driver dead after crashing into wall in Orange County: FHP
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. - The driver of a semi-truck died Sunday after colliding with a wall on Central Florida Parkway, Florida Highway Patrol said.
Around 12:03 p.m., the driver was traveling westbound on Central Florida Parkway approaching Rocket Boulevard.
The driver reportedly ran the stop sign at the intersection and ran off the roadway in a westerly direction.
The front of the semi-truck collided with a wall. The driver was pronounced deceased on the scene.
The crash remains under investigation.