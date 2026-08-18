SeaWorld Orlando's 2027 Fun Card includes admission for rest of 2026

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The Brief SeaWorld Orlando is offering a deal on its 2027 Fun Card, which includes admission for 2027 as well as the rest of 2026. The pass costs $139.99 for a limited time. A Fun Card that also includes Aquatica is available for $179.99. SeaWorld recently unveiled its lineup of events for 2027, including the new Ocean Discovery Days and the Seven Seas Food Festival.



SeaWorld Orlando has launched a sale on its 2027 Fun Card.

The pass includes admission to the theme park through the end of 2027, but those who buy it during the sale can also get admission for the rest of 2026.

"That means guests can experience all the remaining 2026 favorites—including Spooktacular, Christmas Celebration and more—before returning through 2027 for signature festivals, seasonal celebrations, thrilling attractions and unforgettable family fun," SeaWorld said in a news release.

What is the Fun Card?

The Fun Card includes visits through Dec. 31, 2027. However, the pass does have blockout dates throughout the year.

The pass does not include parking or discounts on food or merchandise.

A Fun Card also doesn't include admission to separately-ticketed events like Howl-O-Scream.

How much does a Fun Card cost?

The pass is on sale for $139.99. SeaWorld also offers a Fun Card that includes Aquatica Orlando water park for $179.99.

SeaWorld's 2027 event lineup

SeaWorld has several events planned for 2027, including a new one called Ocean Discovery Days, which will take visitors behind-the-scenes with animal encounters and conservation experiences that highlight the park's rescue, research and animal care work.

The park also has many returning events on the lineup, including the Seven Seas Food Festival, Viva La Musica, Electric Ocean, SeaWorld Spooktacular, Howl-O-Scream and Christmas Celebration.