Teen fired shots into Apopka home from pickup truck, deputies say

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The Brief Deputies said a 19-year-old fired shots from a pickup truck into an occupied home on Ponkan Road. Surveillance video and license plate readers helped investigators identify the suspect vehicle. The suspect faces multiple felony charges, and the investigation remains ongoing.



A 19-year-old man was arrested after Orange County deputies said he fired multiple shots from a pickup truck into an occupied home Monday night.

According to an arrest report, deputies responded around 9:35 p.m. Sept. 28 to a reported shooting into an occupied dwelling on Ponkan Road.

Surveillance video leads deputies to suspect

The backstory:

Investigators said surveillance video captured a dark-colored Ford F-150 driving past the home as two gunshots were fired from the truck.

Using investigative leads and license plate reader technology, deputies identified a gray Ford F-150 as the suspect vehicle and later located it parked at a home on Bertson Court.

According to the report, the driver told deputies he had been driving the truck that evening and that Gerardo Cepedaflores, 19, asked him to drive down Ponkan Road to look at a residence. He told investigators Cepedaflores fired the shots from the passenger side of the truck and said he did not know he intended to open fire.

Teen faces multiple firearm charges

What's next:

Deputies later detained Cepedaflores and took him in for questioning.

Investigators charged Cepedaflores with shooting from a vehicle, shooting into an occupied dwelling and discharging a firearm from a vehicle within 1,000 feet of a person. He was booked into jail without incident.

The investigation remains ongoing.