Marsh wildfire grows to 200 acres near Groveland

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The Brief A marsh wildfire near Groveland has grown to about 200 acres, officials said. Two helicopters are being used because crews cannot safely access much of the fire on foot. The Florida Forest Service is urging the public to avoid the area while suppression efforts continue.



The Florida Forest Service's Withlacoochee Forestry Center is monitoring the Silver Eagle Road Marsh Fire near Groveland in Lake County, which has grown to approximately 200 acres.

Helicopters support firefighting efforts

Officials said one helicopter is making water drops on the fire, with a second helicopter en route. Because the fire is burning in marshland, firefighters cannot safely access much of the area on foot, making aerial support critical to suppression efforts.

Public urged to avoid the area

Authorities are asking the public to stay away from the area to allow firefighters to work safely.

"For the safety of both responders and the public, please avoid the area and allow personnel the space necessary to conduct their operations effectively," the Florida Forest Service said.