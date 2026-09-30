Marsh wildfire grows to 200 acres near Groveland
GROVELAND, Fla. - The Florida Forest Service's Withlacoochee Forestry Center is monitoring the Silver Eagle Road Marsh Fire near Groveland in Lake County, which has grown to approximately 200 acres.
Helicopters support firefighting efforts
Officials said one helicopter is making water drops on the fire, with a second helicopter en route. Because the fire is burning in marshland, firefighters cannot safely access much of the area on foot, making aerial support critical to suppression efforts.
Public urged to avoid the area
Authorities are asking the public to stay away from the area to allow firefighters to work safely.
"For the safety of both responders and the public, please avoid the area and allow personnel the space necessary to conduct their operations effectively," the Florida Forest Service said.
The Source: This story was written based on information shared by the Florida Forest Service and Lake County Fire Rescue.