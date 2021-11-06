Search underway for convicted felon accused of shooting child following argument at Seffner gas station

article

Deputies are searching for a convicted felon who they say shot a child in the leg following an argument at a Seffner gas station on Saturday.

The Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office says 33-year-old Jontavius Monroe fled after the shooting, which happened shortly after 10 a.m. at the Citgo gas station located at 12020 E. Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd.

According to deputies, Monroe got into an argument with another customer at the gas station, then followed the customer's car out of the parking lot and north onto Pine Street.

While driving in their respective vehicles, Monroe pulled up next to the other customer's car. That's when investigators said he shot into the vehicle, striking a child in the leg.

The child was taken to a nearby hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Courtesy: Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office

Monroe, who is an eight-time convicted felon, is still on the run. He was last seen wearing a black sweater, white T-shirt and black pants. He is believed to be driving a black four-door BMW 3 Series sedan.

"A verbal dispute between two grown men should never end with a child being shot, and I pray for the child's quick recovery," Sheriff Chad Chronister said in a statement. "Not only did this suspect put the lives of the victim and the other customer in danger, but also all those who shared the road with them while this incident took place."

Anyone with any information is asked to contact the Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office at (813) 247-8200.

