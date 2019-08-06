Search for missing SC girl shifts to recovery

article

The search for a missing 5-year-old girl in South Carolina, whose mother was found slain, has shifted to a recovery effort, police said.

Nevaeh Lashy Adams, was reported missing after a family member found her mother’s body in her apartment on Monday, Aug. 5.

According to a news release, police now believe Nevaeh was killed at the same time as her mother, 29-year-old Sharee Bradley. Bradley had been dead for several hours before she was found, investigators said.

The suspect, Daunte Maurice Johnson, 28, who was spotted running away from the home, was taken into custody on murder charges. He is being held in the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office

Detention Center on a murder charge. A first appearance hearing is

pending.

According to detectives, Johnson said he killed Bradley and provided information that could help locate the girl. Johnson and Bradley reportedly knew one another.

“Finding this little girl is first and foremost and we have and will continue to use every resource available to make that happen,” Sumter Police Chief Russell Roark said. “Our prayers are with the family and we will continue to assist them throughout this tragic ordeal.”

Police said they will continue searching until Nevaeh's body is found.