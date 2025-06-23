Satellite Beach looking to improve sidewalk safety after almost 30 accidents over four years

The Brief The city of Satellite Beach is applying for a federal grant to improve sidewalk safety across the community. There have been almost 30 bike and pedestrian accidents in the city between 2018-2022. The city is missing miles of sidewalks, and bikers say having more would help make it safer.



What we know:

The city council in Satellite Beach all voted to approve applying for a $250,000 federal transportation grant at their meeting on 6/18.

If the city's selected, transportation experts and engineers would survey all the sidewalks and right of ways in the community to see where they could be improved. It would also identify where the city is lacking in ADA compliance in city facilities.

There’s no guarantee the city will be selected, but applications are due this week.

Bikers and walkers in the area notice gaps in sidewalks throughout the community. In a recent study, officials noted there were 13 miles of missing sidewalks in the town, which is less than three square miles. There were also a ton of "trip hazards" reported throughout the city.

From 2018 to 2022, there were almost 30 accidents in the community. Six were fatal. There were 16 crashes with bikes and 13 pedestrian accidents.

Danger zones were recorded at Cassia Boulevard to Jackson Court and South Patrick Drive. Residents are also worried about all the beach crossovers and walkers trying to get across the road even if cars are still coming.

What we don't know:

It’s unclear a potential timeline for when sidewalk improvements would be made in the community.

The city also doesn't know how much infrastructure safety improvements would cost.

The city says they will apply for state and federal grants once they know what needs to be updated for safety.

What's next:

The city has to apply by June 26 to be considered for the federal funding. They should know by the fall if they were selected.

Total surveys of city sidewalks and other areas will take about 18 months.

What they're saying:

Residents are thankful the city is looking for ways to improve the walkability of the town.

"There’s definitely crazy drivers and there should be more sidewalks," said Nate Green who bikes every day in Satellite Beach.

"I would much prefer to be on the sidewalk," said Daniel Brustoski who walks and bikes in Satellite Beach.

"The city of Satellite Beach is lacking in all these areas, we need you to comply yesterday or we’re going to sue you," said Mayor Steve Osmer who says getting this information could ensure they are ADA compliant with federal laws.

