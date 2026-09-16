Rolling Loud hip-hop festival returns to Orlando in 2027

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The Brief Rolling Loud, the popular hip-hop festival, is returning to Orlando in 2027. The festival will take place May 7–9 at Camping World Stadium. The festival made its Orlando debut earlier this year after a decade-long run in Miami.



Rolling Loud, the large hip-hop festival, will return to Orlando in 2027.

The festival will take over Camping World Stadium from May 7 to May 9, organizers have announced.

The three-day festival made its sold-out Orlando debut earlier this year after a decade-long run in Miami.

"Orlando really showed up last year," Rolling Loud CEO and founder Matt Zingler said. "The energy was there from the second we opened the gates, and it made it clear this was a city we wanted to keep building in."

Who will be performing?

The lineup for next year's festival has not yet been announced.

Past performers include Playboi Carti, Travis Scott, Cardi B, Wiz Khalifa and more.

In addition to performers, the festival will also feature immersive art installations, a Ferris wheel and other activities.

How to get tickets

Rolling Loud will offer three-day passes, including general admission passes and VIP passes, that include different perks.

The festival is offering a layaway plan with a $10 deposit for a limited time.

Pre-sale tickets for the festival will go on sale starting at 11 a.m. ET Thursday. The general public pre-sale will begin at 12 p.m. ET.

Fans can sign up for early access on the Rolling Loud website.