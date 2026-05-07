Rolling Loud comes to Orlando: Lineup, tickets, parking

The Brief Rolling Loud, hailed as the world’s largest hip-hop festival, is making its Orlando debut this weekend at Camping World Stadium. The three-day event will feature a lineup of over 75 artists performing across three stages, representing what co-founder Matt Zingler calls a "new chapter" and an evolution for the festival. In addition to the musical performances, attendees can explore various art installations, local food vendors, and bars throughout the venue.



Rolling Loud, the "world’s largest hip-hop festival, is underway in one-day in Orlando.

The three-day festival hosts over 75 hip-hop artists on three stages.

What we know:

After being held in California in 2025, Rolling Loud is coming to Orlando for the first time.

"Rolling Loud 2026 represents a new chapter for us," said Matt Zingler, co-founder of the festival. "Orlando felt like the right place to evolve the festival. It’s a new city, a new venue and a lineup that truly reflects where hip-hop is today."

In addition to the music performances, the event will feature food vendors, bars and art installations.

When is Rolling Loud?

Rolling Loud is held at Camping World Stadium from Friday, May 8 to Sunday, May 10.

Rolling Loud festival comes to Orlando.

Where to watch Rolling Loud performances?

Rolling Loud performances will be exclusively streamed on Amazon Prime, Amazon Music and Twitch.

INGLEWOOD, CALIFORNIA - MARCH 16: A view of atmosphere during the Rolling Loud Festival at Hollywood Park Grounds on March 16, 2025 in Inglewood, California. (Photo by Scott Dudelson/Getty Images)

Special Event Zone in place

As the only Rolling Loud festival in the U.S. this year, Orlando Police Chief Eric Smith said 65,000 fans would be in attendance. But, the department is prepared for the influx of visitors.

Law enforcement have enacted a Special Event Zone for event safety.

The goal of the special event zone allows law enforcement to double traffic stops, impound vehicles, and limit capacity at unpermitted, unsanctioned, largely social media-driven events – an issue that plagued Daytona Beach during Spring Break and, most recently, ICON Park in Orange County.

Read more: Special event zone declared ahead of Rolling Loud Orlando

"People will see tons of police officers," Smith said, saying hundreds of officers are working the event. Officers will be around the stadium and in every parking lot handling everything from lost children to fights to car break-ins, Smith said.

Smith also said the department will implement strategic road closures to help with the traffic flow in and out of the event each night.

The Special Event Zone begins Thursday, May 7.

Rolling Loud lineup

The three-day festival lineup includes Don Toliver as Friday's headliner, and Playboi Carti and NBA Youngboy for Saturday and Sunday, respectively.

Other artists performing include: Pooh Sheiesty, Molly Santana and Destroy Lonely.

Are tickets still available?

No, three-day passes to Rolling Loud are sold out. General admission passes started at $279. VIP passes start at $649.

Where to park at Rolling Loud?

Three-day parking passes sold on Rolling Loud's website for $150.00 for the festival are sold out.

Premiere parking, the closest to the venue, is in Lot 1 on the northeast corner of West Church Street and Rio Grande Avenue.

Other parking lots include:

Pine Lot: South Tampa Avenue and West Central Boulevard

Lot G: South Tampa Avenue between Jacobs Place and Orange Center Boulevard

Lot 9 and Lot 10: Rio Grande Avenue and Lex Hester Lane

The lots open at noon. Lots 9 and 10 are open on Saturday and Sunday only.