Retired Orlando firefighter celebrated after decades of service

The Brief The Orlando Fire Department and the Friends of the Fire Museum are celebrating retired Lt. Jim Turrisi, 96, the department's oldest living retiree. Turrisi joined the department in 1954, served nearly 23 years until retiring in 1977, and later volunteered at the Orlando Fire Museum. Local officials and community members gathered Monday afternoon to honor his legacy and give him a proper send-off.



Jim Turrisi first joined the Orlando Fire Department in 1954, after serving in the military.

He spent nearly 23 years proudly serving the city before retiring in 1977.

Throughout his career, Turrisi worked across multiple fire stations, starting at Firehouse No. 1, moving to Firehouse No. 2, serving as a lieutenant at Firehouse No. 3, and spending his final 13 years at Firehouse No. 5.

Preserving Orlando fire history

What they're saying:

Following his retirement, the proud Vietnam veteran volunteered his time at the Randall R. Tuten Orlando Fire Museum, giving tours to educate the public about the department's rich history. He originally served out of Firehouse 3 before it was converted into the museum.

His time in the department was also defined by a lifelong friendship with retired Assistant Chief Jim Spence, with whom he served in both the military and the fire department.

"I feel honored," Turrisi said.

He reflected on the bond shared among firefighters: "I guess the best memories are the men that I got to know. And I mean when you live 24 hours with somebody or a group of people, you get to know them like family, and we treated each other like family."

What's next:

Following Monday's farewell party at the museum, Turrisi is moving to Tennessee.