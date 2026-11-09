Resources for Brevard flood survivors: Here's where to go

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The Brief The cities of Palm Bay and West Melbourne have opened resource centers for residents impacted by last week's flooding. Representatives from different agencies will be present to help connect survivors with the right resources. Select Brevard County Libraries are giving away flood clean-up kits.



City leaders in Brevard County are connecting victims of last Monday's flooding with resources that could help them with their next steps of recovery.

Two resource centers opening in Brevard County

What we know:

The cities of Palm Bay and West Melbourne opened two Multi-Agency Resource Centers on Monday, Nov. 9, 2026.

The centers are intended to connect residents impacted by recent flooding with recovery resources and assistance, according to a new release from the City of Palm Bay.

Both centers will be open from 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. at the following locations:

Tony Rosa Community Center: 1502 Port Malabar Blvd. NE, Palm Bay, FL

Veterans Memorial Complex: 2285 Minton Road, West Melbourne, FL

Representatives from the American Red Cross, Community Legal Services, Florida Department of Children and Families, Florida Department of Elder Affairs, Florida Department of Business and Professional Regulation, and U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs are available to help residents looking for additional help.

Clean-up kit distribution

Local perspective:

The county is also offering flood clean-up kits at select libraries, according to City of Palm Bay officials.

Supplies are being distributed at libraries closest to areas heavily hit by flooding, including:

Melbourne Public Library, 540 E. Fee Ave, Melbourne, FL

Palm Bay Library, 1520 Port Malabar Blvd. N.E. Palm Bay, FL

South Mainland Public Library, 7921 Ron Beatty Blvd, Micco, FL

West Melbourne Public Library, 2755 Wingate Blvd, Melbourne, FL

Kits include a 5-gallon bucket, 14" broom, 14" squeegee, mop head, brushes, sponge, work gloves, rubber gloves, mask, heavy-duty garbage bags, and liquid cleaner.