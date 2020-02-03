Report: Uber rides to Miami Beach after the Super Bowl cost up to $335

article

Rideshare prices surged as the Super Bowl came to a close on Sunday night in Miami Gardens, the Miami Herald reported.

They said that a one-way trip to South Beach from Miami Gardens reached $335 for an UberXL at 11:30 p.m.

Yet, that was not the only thing upsetting football fans. They also said that the walking, the confusion and the lack of supply to meet their demand was upsetting. They were reportedly told conflicting information about where to wait for taxis and rideshares. Some waited more than hour to even begin hailing rides home.

Uber is said to have released a statement following these concerns. The Miami Herald said that Uber said the following:

“Leading up to the game, we worked with law enforcement and event organizers to make ridesharing as accessible as possible for attendees... Due to limited road access and spatial constraints, drivers were not able to access the designated rideshare lot. As a result, contingency measures were taken to reduce congestion, by dispersing riders and drivers to additional pickup points in the surrounding area.”

It was expensive for those who parked at the Super Bowl too, as the cheapest stadium parking available was $120, according to parksuperbowl.com. It was not much better outside the stadium, as FOX 35's David Martin spotted parking 0.4 miles away for $120 a spot as well.

The Kansas City Chiefs won Super Bowl LIV in Miami, beating the San Francisco 49ers 31-20. This is the team's first championship victory since 1970.

This story was written in Orlando, Florida.