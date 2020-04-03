Report: Nearly two-thirds of state’s ICU beds already taken

article

As coronavirus cases in Florida topped 9,500 on Friday with 163 deaths, a new report shows that hospital beds may be scarce while the number of patients continue to climb.

According to the Orlando Sentinel, nearly two-thirds of the state’s 6,000 ICU beds are already taken. That data was taken from the Agency for Health Care Administration on Thursday.

When you factor in that data reported this week that says Florida's coronavirus cases won't peak until May, it paints a very scary picture.

Data from the Institute for Health Metrics and Evaluation at the University of Washington School of Medicine predicts between 40,000 and 178,000 deaths nationwide through August 4.

On Friday, the chart showed that by the peak date of May 3, Florida will need 2,555 ICU beds but will be short about 860.

A stay-at-home order went into effect on Friday for the entire state of Florida in order to help stop the spread of COVID-19.

