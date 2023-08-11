Recall issued for kiwis sold at Florida grocery stores: FDA

article

A brand that sells kiwis nationwide, including Florida, has issued a voluntary recall, the FDA announced Tuesday.

Zespri organic kiwifruit was recalled because they have the "potential to be contaminated with Listeria monocytogenes – an organism which can cause serious and sometimes fatal infections in young children, frail or elderly people, and others with weakened immune systems.

All one-pound clamshells of the organic green kiwifruit have been recalled by its parent company David Oppenheimer and Company I LLC.

The recalled fruit was shipped between June 14 and July 7 and sold in clamshells at retail locations in Florida, Georgia, Illinois, Indiana, Kentucky, Michigan, North Carolina, New York, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Tennessee, Texas, Virginia, and Wisconsin.

The recalled fruit is grown in New Zealand, exported to North America, and repacked locally for sale in plastic clamshells. The packages have the UPC code 8 18849 02009 3.

Zespri kiwifruit sold in other states is not subject to the recall, the FDA said.

The recall was issued as a result of routine sampling by the Kentucky Department for Public Health on July 7. No illnesses have been reported.