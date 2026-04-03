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FHP: Semi truck driver arrested after false bomb threat shuts down I-4

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Updated  April 3, 2026 5:23pm EDT
Sanford
FOX 35 Orlando
FHP: Semi truck driver arrested after false bomb threat shuts down I-4

FHP: Semi truck driver arrested after false bomb threat shuts down I-4

A semi-truck driver was arrested after telling his company there were bombs in his truck, prompting a heavy law enforcement response on Interstate 4.

The Brief

    • Eastbound I-4 was closed Friday afternoon while officials investigated a potential threat of an explosive on a semi-truck, FHP said.
    • The Seminole County Sheriff's Office's bomb squad cleared the truck, FHP said.
    • The 49-year-old driver was arrested on multiple criminal charges, the FHP said.

SEMINOLE COUNTY, Fla. - A semi-truck driver was arrested after telling his company there were bombs in his truck, prompting a heavy law enforcement response on Interstate 4, according to authorities.

Troopers with the Florida Highway Patrol stopped the truck near Seminole Towne Center during rush hour, temporarily shutting down eastbound lanes for about 90 minutes. Authorities later found no explosives.

The backstory:

A semi-truck driver was arrested Friday afternoon after concerns about potential explosives in the truck closed eastbound Interstate 4 in Seminole County, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

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"FHP was advised that there may be an explosive on the truck and, in an abundance of caution, we requested resources from the Seminole County Sheriff’s Office to clear the vehicle," a spokesperson for FHP said in a statement. 

Minutes later, FHP said that the Seminole County Sheriff's Office bomb squad had cleared the semi-truck. 

Interstate 4 reopens in Sanford after explosive scare

Interstate 4 reopens in Sanford after explosive scare

Authorities stopped a truck on Interstate 4 on Friday and detained the driver after receiving information suggesting a possible explosive device inside. The driver was taken into custody, officials said. A law enforcement expert said no explosive device was ultimately found in the truck, though the origin of the initial tip remains unclear.

FHP said the driver, identified as 49-year-old Kelvin Harp, of Tennessee, has been arrested on criminal charges. Those specific charges were not immediately known.

The roadway was closed for roughly an hour.

Video shows someone being detained on I-4

FOX 35 crews in the area captured video showing someone being detained by a Florida State trooper, though it is not immediately clear why or what for.

I-4 EB shut down in Seminole County after semi-truck traffic stop

I-4 EB shut down in Seminole County after semi-truck traffic stop

Interstate 4 eastbound was shut down Friday afternoon in Seminole County after authorities responded to a semi-truck incident near mile marker 102, close to the Seminole Towne Center mall.

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State troopers arrest a driver on Intersate-4 on April 3, 2026. 

Harp faces multiple felony charges, including making a false bomb report and terroristic threats, and remains in custody.

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The Source: This story was written based on information shared by the Florida Highway Patrol.

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