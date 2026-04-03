FHP: Semi truck driver arrested after false bomb threat shuts down I-4

The Brief Eastbound I-4 was closed Friday afternoon while officials investigated a potential threat of an explosive on a semi-truck, FHP said. The Seminole County Sheriff's Office's bomb squad cleared the truck, FHP said. The 49-year-old driver was arrested on multiple criminal charges, the FHP said.



A semi-truck driver was arrested after telling his company there were bombs in his truck, prompting a heavy law enforcement response on Interstate 4, according to authorities.

Troopers with the Florida Highway Patrol stopped the truck near Seminole Towne Center during rush hour, temporarily shutting down eastbound lanes for about 90 minutes. Authorities later found no explosives.

The backstory:

A semi-truck driver was arrested Friday afternoon after concerns about potential explosives in the truck closed eastbound Interstate 4 in Seminole County, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

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"FHP was advised that there may be an explosive on the truck and, in an abundance of caution, we requested resources from the Seminole County Sheriff’s Office to clear the vehicle," a spokesperson for FHP said in a statement.

Minutes later, FHP said that the Seminole County Sheriff's Office bomb squad had cleared the semi-truck.

FHP said the driver, identified as 49-year-old Kelvin Harp, of Tennessee, has been arrested on criminal charges. Those specific charges were not immediately known.

The roadway was closed for roughly an hour.

Video shows someone being detained on I-4

FOX 35 crews in the area captured video showing someone being detained by a Florida State trooper, though it is not immediately clear why or what for.

Image 1 of 3 ▼ State troopers arrest a driver on Intersate-4 on April 3, 2026.

Harp faces multiple felony charges, including making a false bomb report and terroristic threats, and remains in custody.

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