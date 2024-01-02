Rays' Wander Franco arrested amid investigation into alleged relationships with minors: reports

article

Tampa Bay Rays shortstop Wander Franco was arrested in the Dominican Republic on Monday amid an investigation into allegations of inappropriate relationships with minors, according to multiple reports.

Franco, 22, was taken into custody after a three-hour interview with prosecutors, an official in the Puerto Plata province prosecutor's office told The Associated Press on the condition of anonymity.

His arrest came just days after the 2023 All-Star failed to appear for a meeting with Prosecutor Olga Diná Llaverías.

ESPN reported that police visited two homes in Franco’s hometown in Baní, but he was not located at those properties. According to the report, he was arrested as a result of his failure to appear with the prosecutor.

Under Dominican law, he must be brought before a judge within 24 hours.

READ: Rays place Wander Franco on the Restricted List amid allegations of improper relationship with minor

Franco was placed on administrative leave on Aug. 22 as MLB investigated his alleged relationships with underage girls. According to an ESPN report, at least two people have filed legal action against the baseball player, and sources said he is currently being investigated for an alleged relationship with a third minor.

Franco's last game was on Aug. 12. He was placed on leave under MLB’s joint domestic violence, sexual assault and child abuse policy with the players' association.

The Rays expressed support for the MLB investigation but have not commented on the matter since.

PREVIOUS: Rays’ Wander Franco on administrative leave amid allegations of inappropriate relationship with minor

"We support Major League Baseball’s decision to place Wander Franco on Administration Leave," the Rays said at the time. "The Tampa Bay Rays are dedicated to upholding high standards of integrity both on and off the field. We appreciate the understanding and patience of our fans and supporters as this process unfolds. We will have no further statements on this matter until MLB completes its process."

Franco was an All-Star for the first time this season.​​ He signed an 11-year, $182 million contract extension in November 2021, but a team option in 2033 could make the deal worth $233 million when it is over.

The Rays did not immediately respond to Fox News Digital's request for comment.

Fox News’ Ryan Gaydos and The Associated Press contributed to this report.

Read more at FOXNews.com.